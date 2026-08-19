Walmart's Fragrances Flash Deals cover a wide range of perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Jimmy Choo. Discounts reach up to 76% off. (The banner says up to 40% off but we easily found greater discounts withing.) The lineup includes Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Cologne for $32.14, down from $134. Options span men's and women's scents at various sizes and price points, with many items shipping free. (Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available.) Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Jimmy Choo Man Eau de Toilette for men, 3.3 oz., at $44.99
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette for women, 3 fl. oz., at $55.99
- Nautica Voyage Cologne Spray, 3.4 fl. oz., at $15.64
- Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Eau de Toilette, 6.7 oz., at $32.14
- Free shipping available on many items
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Woot's Best of Fragrances sale covers designer scents from brands like Creed, Mont Blanc, Burberry, and Parfums de Marly, with discounts against listed reference prices reaching as high as 79% off. A 3 oz. bottle of Mont Blanc Signature EDP is $54, while pricier options like Creed Centaurus run $316, showing the sale spans both drugstore-adjacent and luxury fragrance tiers. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart currently has a flash sale on over 150 perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs. Discounts vary widely, with some fragrances such as the Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette dropping to $45.77 from $128. Other options, like the Nautica Voyage Cologne at $16.49 (67% off), show how deep the savings go on lower-priced scents too. Shipping is free over $35 (or pickup is available depending on your store). Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes for men and women
- Brands include Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry
- Discounts range from about 10% to over 75% off original prices
- Multiple sizes and options available on select scents
- 175 fragrance items included in the flash deal
Walmart offers discounts on over 175 fragrances for men and women during its Flash Deals event. Savings reach up to 77% off (the banner says up to 40% off, but we found greater discounts within), with the London by Burberry Eau de Parfum dropping to $33.28 from $145. Other deals include Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for $47 (from $128) and Nautica Voyage Cologne for $15.63 (from $50.64). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfume and cologne from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau De Toilette, 3.3 fl oz, for $25.41
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray, 3 fl oz, for $47.00
- Nautica Voyage Cologne for Men, 3.4 fl oz, for $15.63
- Free shipping available on select items
Perfume Empire's eBay store discounts a wide range of designer fragrances for men and women, with prices like $28.90 for Clinique Happy Cologne, down from $100, and $17.91 for Joop Homme, down from $64.99. The selection spans brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Armaf, with many bottles sold as new testers or new in box. We've pictured the Hugo Man Hugo Boss 4.2 oz EDT Spray Cologne for $33 ($57 off). Shop Now at eBay
- Wide selection of men's and women's fragrances from brands like Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Davidoff
- Many listings are new testers or new in box
- Bottle sizes commonly range from 1.7 oz. to 6.8 oz.
- Discounts available for buying multiple units on select items
- Includes designer, celebrity, and niche fragrance lines
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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