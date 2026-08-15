This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
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This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons across the US. It must be redeemed within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons in the US. It must be used within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one coupon per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
- Valid at participating US Great Clips salons
- $5.00 off a haircut
- Limit one coupon per customer
- Must be redeemed within 14 days of code generation
- Not valid with any other offer
Clip the coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Rogaine Men's Thickening 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 8.4-oz. Bottle for $8.70. It's the best deal we could find by $6. The formula includes rosemary oil, keratin, and citric acid, and it's free of parabens, silicones, and sulfates. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Boar Bristle Hair & Beard Brush for $7.41. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this brush. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 5.9" x 2.7" x 1.5" and weighs 3.5 oz.
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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