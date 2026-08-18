Woot's Best of Fragrances sale covers designer scents from brands like Creed, Mont Blanc, Burberry, and Parfums de Marly, with discounts against listed reference prices reaching as high as 79% off. A 3 oz. bottle of Mont Blanc Signature EDP is $54, while pricier options like Creed Centaurus run $316, showing the sale spans both drugstore-adjacent and luxury fragrance tiers. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/28/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Walmart currently has a flash sale on over 150 perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs. Discounts vary widely, with some fragrances such as the Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette dropping to $45.77 from $128. Other options, like the Nautica Voyage Cologne at $16.49 (67% off), show how deep the savings go on lower-priced scents too. Shipping is free over $35 (or pickup is available depending on your store). Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes for men and women
- Brands include Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry
- Discounts range from about 10% to over 75% off original prices
- Multiple sizes and options available on select scents
- 175 fragrance items included in the flash deal
Walmart offers discounts on over 175 fragrances for men and women during its Flash Deals event. Savings reach up to 77% off (the banner says up to 40% off, but we found greater discounts within), with the London by Burberry Eau de Parfum dropping to $33.28 from $145. Other deals include Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for $47 (from $128) and Nautica Voyage Cologne for $15.63 (from $50.64). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfume and cologne from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau De Toilette, 3.3 fl oz, for $25.41
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray, 3 fl oz, for $47.00
- Nautica Voyage Cologne for Men, 3.4 fl oz, for $15.63
- Free shipping available on select items
Perfume Empire's eBay store discounts a wide range of designer fragrances for men and women, with prices like $28.90 for Clinique Happy Cologne, down from $100, and $17.91 for Joop Homme, down from $64.99. The selection spans brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Armaf, with many bottles sold as new testers or new in box. We've pictured the Hugo Man Hugo Boss 4.2 oz EDT Spray Cologne for $33 ($57 off). Shop Now at eBay
- Wide selection of men's and women's fragrances from brands like Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Davidoff
- Many listings are new testers or new in box
- Bottle sizes commonly range from 1.7 oz. to 6.8 oz.
- Discounts available for buying multiple units on select items
- Includes designer, celebrity, and niche fragrance lines
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this 6-Piece Solid Cologne Gift Set for $4.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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