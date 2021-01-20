That's $40 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Clip the $2 off on page coupon and apply code "GVLL52VY" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by Lomota via Amazon.
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: De-door-16h-40
Apply coupon code "RO84RX3N" for a savings of $11, and a price that's $5 under our mention from August. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gosund via Amazon.
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home
- remote control via Gosund app
- manual control via LED touch panel
- schedule, timer, and countdown functions
- ETL, FCC, and CUL listed
Apply coupon code "XHNJ8VW8" for a 50% savings, which drops it $11 under our October mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Singmi via Amazon.
- dual unlock mode
- adjustable dead bolt
- voice guided programming
- Model: BO-01
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save up to $200 on Macbook Pros, up to $600 on iPhone 12 models, up to $300 on Lenovo Surface Book 3, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35 (pickup is available on most items.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee.
Save big on a selection of over 60 laptops. Plus, get an additional 5% off most items when you apply code "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 13.3" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $908.99 ($391 low).
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
It's $1,459 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NLS0J400
