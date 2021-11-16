That's at least $5 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LCD IPS touch display
- 1.5" 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Andriod 10
- 1GB RAM and 8GB flash storage
- Model: ZA970030US
-
Expires 12/29/2021
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Coupon code "BLACKFRIDAYTABS" takes $55 off for a low by $15. (A single bulb goes for $18.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- adjustable color, temperature, and brightness
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatible
- Model: SE-241DCA 4P US
Connect your home with smart assistants, security, and more from brands like Google, Lenovo, and Swann. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $24.99 ($24 off – many big stores match this price right now).
Save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 4, 2021.
- It's available with a C-Wire Power Adapter for $74.99 ($10 savings).
- Up to $59 in rebates may be available from local energy providers. Eligible customers can check this with their zip code and through Amazon's email once the item has shipped.
- Energy Star Certified
- works w/ Alexa
- remote operation via app
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- controls light switch through your phone
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
This is $17 under Lenovo direct's early Black Friday doorbuster deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
