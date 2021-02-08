That's $5 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $5 today, although most stores charge at least $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Items on offer include Echo Shows, Echo Dots, Nest Cams, digital art frames, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Netgear Meural WiFi Photo Frame for $249.95 ($50 off).
Save on a selection of tile trackers with prices starting at $23.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Tile Starter Pack (2020) for $39.99 ($10 off).
Save on almost 20 models, with prices starting from $60. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Arlo Security Camera Add-On for $59.99 (low by $10 for refurb).
- These are certified refurbished items all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply code "ZBQBJ4NJ to save $20. It's $11 below our mention from last March. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Meross Direct via Amazon.
- voice control and remote control via mobile app
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- notifications and remote control via Meross app
- Model: MSG100
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $140 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|78%
|$25 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$20
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$24 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Best Buy
|$30 (exp 6 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
