Lowe's · 59 mins ago
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
$20 $95
That's $5 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $5 today, although most stores charge at least $50. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 4" LED display
  • 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
  • 3W speaker
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Linux OS
  • Model: ZA740005US
Lowe's 78% $25 (exp 2 mos ago) $20 Buy Now
Lenovo   $24 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Best Buy   $30 (exp 6 days ago) -- Check Price