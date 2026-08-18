This Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo is $25.99, down from $59.99. That's $34 off and the lowest price we could find. The keyboard recharges via USB-C, while the mouse runs on a single AA battery for up to a year, and both share one USB receiver. It ships for free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2.5 zone keyboard layout with numeric keypad
- Slim design with floating, responsive keys
- Keyboard recharges via USB-C
- 3-button, mid-size mouse with 1600 DPI
- Mouse runs on AA battery for up to 1 year
- Single USB receiver shared by keyboard and mouse
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Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- QWERTY key layout
- Wired cable connection
- USB host interface
This Logitech Bluetooth Compact Keyboard is $15 at Target. That's a $3 savings and a very low price for a compact keyboard. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Bluetooth wireless connection with no dongle required
- Compact layout includes a number pad, arrow keys, and F-key shortcuts
- Spill-resistant design with deep-profile keys
- Adjustable tilt-leg design for comfortable typing
- Plastic parts made with a minimum of 64% recycled materials
- Battery lasts up to 12 months of daily use
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo's Back to School doorbuster deals include laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets across its ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad lines. The Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon chip and 32 GB of memory is marked down to $1,399.99 from $2,099.99, and gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 with an RTX 5060 graphics card are also on sale. Accessories like mice, headsets, and bags see the highest discounts in the sale and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, and accessories included
- ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad series featured
- Gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics available
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Free standard delivery on orders
Lenovo's desktop deals span everything from compact ThinkCentre Tiny PCs to the ThinkStation P3 Tower workstation and the 32" Yoga AIO all-in-one. The ThinkStation P3 Tiny Gen 2 workstation stands out at $999, down from $1,949, while the ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2 workstation with an NVIDIA RTX 2000 graphics card and 64 GB of memory runs $3,209. You can find both budget-friendly AMD-based small form factor PCs and higher-end Intel Core Ultra workstations in the lineup. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Includes tiny, small form factor, tower, and all-in-one desktop styles
- Options with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors
- Configurations with up to 64 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage
- Some models include NVIDIA RTX graphics for demanding tasks
- Windows 11 Home or Pro available depending on model
- Free standard shipping on orders
Lenovo's laptop deals cover a wide range of models, including ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, and Legion gaming laptops, with prices starting around $349.99 for a Chromebook. Shoppers can also find higher-end machines like the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for $2,099.99, showing the range spans budget Chromebooks to premium Copilot+ PCs. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, Legion, ThinkBook, and Lenovo Chromebook models
- Configurations range from Intel Core 3 to Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen processors
- Screen sizes span 12" to 16.9" with options up to 4K resolution
- Includes 2-in-1 convertibles, gaming laptops, and Copilot+ PC models
- Storage options up to 4 TB and memory configurations up to 128 GB
This Lenovo Idea Tab is $90 off its regular price of $239.99, and its current price also beats Amazon's $218 listing for the same tablet. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals
- 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- MediaTek Dimensity octa-core processor
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Runs Android 15
This Lenovo Select Wireless Basic Mouse is $7.99, down from $14.99. It uses a red optical sensor with 1000 DPI tracking and an ambidextrous design for either-hand use. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3 button mouse with 2-way scroll wheel
- 1,000-DPI
- red optical sensor
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Analog Gen II In-Ear Headphones for $5.55. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3.5mm wired connection
- 9mm speaker driver
- Built-in inline microphone
- Includes 3 sizes of ear tips
Apply promo code "BUYMORELENOVO" on the SteamOS Lenovo Legion Go S to drop the price to $834.99. That's $80 less than Best Buy's doorbuster deal. It pairs a 120Hz, 500-nit 8" touch display with 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD, and runs on SteamOS rather than Windows. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8" IPS display
- AMD Ryzen Z2 Go CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- SteamOS
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lenovo
|56%
|--
|$26
|Buy Now
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