Best Buy offers the Razer Joro Portable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $56. That's a $40 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Best Buy
-
Expires 8/23/2026
Published 54 min ago
Verified 1 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard is $89.99, down from its regular price of $129.99. That matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Yellow linear and silent mechanical switches with 1.2mm actuation
- 6 dedicated macro keys for custom commands
- Multi-function roller and secondary media keys
- Chroma RGB per-key lighting with 16.8 million colors
- Doubleshot ABS keycaps with extra-thick walls
- Wired connection compatible with Windows and Mac
Best Buy offers the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard for $124.99. That's a $45 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- QWERTY key layout
- Wired cable connection
- USB host interface
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers the Razer Goliathus Speed Small Gaming Mousepad for $3.20, its best-ever price. You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-slip rubber base
- Measures 7.5" x 20.25"
This Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition controller matches its Amazon all-time low at $49.99. It's $70 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8000 Hz polling rate for ultra-responsive performance
- TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps
- 6 remappable buttons including 4 back buttons and 2 claw grip bumpers
- Pro hypertriggers with analog control switch
- Detachable 2 m braided cable for wired PC connection
This Razer Barracuda X is $68, down from its regular price of $99.99 at Amazon. Other sellers charge at least a buck more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stereo and Surround Sound 7.1 modes
- Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity
More Offers
At $95, that's $45 off the $140 list price for a 75% layout wireless keyboard with Razer's low-profile switches, which suits you if you want a compact desk footprint without giving up the function row or arrow keys. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ultra-portable design for gaming anywhere
- Multi-device Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- Ultra low-profile precision mechanical switches
- Extended battery life for marathon sessions
- Ergonomic layout for comfort and control
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|59%
|$95
|$56
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register