This Lenovo Select Wireless Basic Mouse is $7.99, down from $14.99. It uses a red optical sensor with 1000 DPI tracking and an ambidextrous design for either-hand use. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3 button mouse with 2-way scroll wheel
- 1,000-DPI
- red optical sensor
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Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, get the HP X3000 G2 Wireless Mouse for $5.90. It's the best deal we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Logitech M720 Triathlon mouse is $10 off its regular price of $45. It can switch between up to three computers using Logitech FLOW and runs for up to 24 months on a single set of batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- pair up to 3 computers
- hyper-fast scroll wheel
- 24 months of power on a single AA battery
This Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse is $31.99 at Best Buy. It's the best price we found by $6. It includes a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and a five-weight tuning system for adjusting balance. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 100 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity
- 11 customizable buttons and onboard memory
- mechanical switch button tensioning
- programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology
- adjustable weight system
This Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition mouse drops to $24.99 at Woot thanks to promo code "WOOTGAMING". (New customers will see it drop to $19.99 instead.) That's $16 less than Amazon charges. It's an officially licensed Minecraft design with Gen-3 optical switches rated for a 90-million click lifecycle and Chroma RGB lighting with a gradient underglow. Coupon ends August 24. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Weighs 58 grams for a lightweight feel
- Gen-3 optical switches rated for 90 million clicks
- 8500 DPI optical sensor w/ 50 DPI adjustment increments
- Chroma RGB lighting w/ gradient underglow and 16.8 million colors
- Speedflex cable designed for reduced drag
- 100% PTFE mouse feet on front, rear, and sensor ring
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo's Back to School doorbuster deals include laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets across its ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad lines. The Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon chip and 32 GB of memory is marked down to $1,399.99 from $2,099.99, and gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 with an RTX 5060 graphics card are also on sale. Accessories like mice, headsets, and bags see the highest discounts in the sale and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, and accessories included
- ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad series featured
- Gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics available
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Free standard delivery on orders
Lenovo's desktop deals span everything from compact ThinkCentre Tiny PCs to the ThinkStation P3 Tower workstation and the 32" Yoga AIO all-in-one. The ThinkStation P3 Tiny Gen 2 workstation stands out at $999, down from $1,949, while the ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2 workstation with an NVIDIA RTX 2000 graphics card and 64 GB of memory runs $3,209. You can find both budget-friendly AMD-based small form factor PCs and higher-end Intel Core Ultra workstations in the lineup. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Includes tiny, small form factor, tower, and all-in-one desktop styles
- Options with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors
- Configurations with up to 64 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage
- Some models include NVIDIA RTX graphics for demanding tasks
- Windows 11 Home or Pro available depending on model
- Free standard shipping on orders
This Lenovo Idea Tab is $90 off its regular price of $239.99, and its current price also beats Amazon's $218 listing for the same tablet. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals
- 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- MediaTek Dimensity octa-core processor
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Runs Android 15
This Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo is $25.99, down from $59.99. That's $34 off and the lowest price we could find. The keyboard recharges via USB-C, while the mouse runs on a single AA battery for up to a year, and both share one USB receiver. It ships for free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2.5 zone keyboard layout with numeric keypad
- Slim design with floating, responsive keys
- Keyboard recharges via USB-C
- 3-button, mid-size mouse with 1600 DPI
- Mouse runs on AA battery for up to 1 year
- Single USB receiver shared by keyboard and mouse
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Analog Gen II In-Ear Headphones for $5.55. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3.5mm wired connection
- 9mm speaker driver
- Built-in inline microphone
- Includes 3 sizes of ear tips
Apply promo code "BUYMORELENOVO" on the SteamOS Lenovo Legion Go S to drop the price to $834.99. That's $80 less than Best Buy's doorbuster deal. It pairs a 120Hz, 500-nit 8" touch display with 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD, and runs on SteamOS rather than Windows. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8" IPS display
- AMD Ryzen Z2 Go CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- SteamOS
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lenovo
|46%
|$8 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|$8
|Buy Now
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