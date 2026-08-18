Lenovo's desktop deals span everything from compact ThinkCentre Tiny PCs to the ThinkStation P3 Tower workstation and the 32" Yoga AIO all-in-one. The ThinkStation P3 Tiny Gen 2 workstation stands out at $999, down from $1,949, while the ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2 workstation with an NVIDIA RTX 2000 graphics card and 64 GB of memory runs $3,209. You can find both budget-friendly AMD-based small form factor PCs and higher-end Intel Core Ultra workstations in the lineup. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Includes tiny, small form factor, tower, and all-in-one desktop styles
- Options with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors
- Configurations with up to 64 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage
- Some models include NVIDIA RTX graphics for demanding tasks
- Windows 11 Home or Pro available depending on model
- Free standard shipping on orders
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Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo's Back to School doorbuster deals include laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets across its ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad lines. The Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon chip and 32 GB of memory is marked down to $1,399.99 from $2,099.99, and gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 with an RTX 5060 graphics card are also on sale. Accessories like mice, headsets, and bags see the highest discounts in the sale and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, and accessories included
- ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad series featured
- Gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics available
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Free standard delivery on orders
Lenovo's laptop deals cover a wide range of models, including ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, and Legion gaming laptops, with prices starting around $349.99 for a Chromebook. Shoppers can also find higher-end machines like the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for $2,099.99, showing the range spans budget Chromebooks to premium Copilot+ PCs. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, Legion, ThinkBook, and Lenovo Chromebook models
- Configurations range from Intel Core 3 to Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen processors
- Screen sizes span 12" to 16.9" with options up to 4K resolution
- Includes 2-in-1 convertibles, gaming laptops, and Copilot+ PC models
- Storage options up to 4 TB and memory configurations up to 128 GB
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