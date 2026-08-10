Lenovo's Back to School doorbuster deals include laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets across its ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad lines. The Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon chip and 32 GB of memory is marked down to $1,399.99 from $2,099.99, and gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 with an RTX 5060 graphics card are also on sale. Accessories like mice, headsets, and bags see the highest discounts in the sale and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at Lenovo