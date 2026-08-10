Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
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At Amazon, get this Logitech K345 Full-Sized Wireless Keyboard for $12. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
This Logitech Bluetooth Compact Keyboard is $15 at Target. That's a $3 savings and a very low price for a compact keyboard. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Bluetooth wireless connection with no dongle required
- Compact layout includes a number pad, arrow keys, and F-key shortcuts
- Spill-resistant design with deep-profile keys
- Adjustable tilt-leg design for comfortable typing
- Plastic parts made with a minimum of 64% recycled materials
- Battery lasts up to 12 months of daily use
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
This Lenovo B515 backpack is $15, down from $30 on Lenovo's site and within a couple bucks of its best ever price. It fits laptops up to 16" and includes a water repellent, tear-resistant shell along with an anti-theft pocket and luggage strap for travel. Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent & tear-resistant material
- separate cushioned laptop compartment
- anti-theft compartments
- quick-access pocket & 2 side pockets
Lenovo's Back to School doorbuster deals include laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets across its ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad lines. The Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon chip and 32 GB of memory is marked down to $1,399.99 from $2,099.99, and gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 with an RTX 5060 graphics card are also on sale. Accessories like mice, headsets, and bags see the highest discounts in the sale and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, and accessories included
- ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad series featured
- Gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics available
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Free standard delivery on orders
This Lenovo Select Targus 16" Sport Backpack is $15, down from $30 at Lenovo and the best price we've seen this year. It includes a padded laptop compartment, a front stash pocket, and two water bottle pockets. Buy Now at Lenovo
- carry handle and contoured shoulder straps
- reflective accents
This Lenovo Idea Tab bundle is $90 off, including the Tab Pen and folio case that often cost extra when bought separately. The 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and quad Dolby Atmos speakers round out a tablet aimed at note-taking and everyday streaming. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K display with 90Hz refresh rate
- 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- MediaTek Dimensity D6300 octa-core processor
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Includes Lenovo Tab Pen and folio case
- Runs Android 15
It's currently $55 less than what Lenovo direct is charging. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus pairs a 12.7" screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of storage for $495 at Newegg. That combination of a large high-refresh display and ample memory sets it apart from smaller, lower-spec tablets. Buy Now at Newegg
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU
- 12.7" display with a 144Hz refresh rate
- 16GB of memory
- 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage
- Weighs approximately 1 lb.
- Compatible w/ Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 keyboard accessories
This Lenovo T210 messenger bag is $14.49, down from its $19.99 list price at Amazon. That's $3 less than Lenovo's direct price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Analog Gen II In-Ear Headphones for $5.55. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3.5mm wired connection
- 9mm speaker driver
- Built-in inline microphone
- Includes 3 sizes of ear tips
More Offers
Amazon offers the Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $62. That's a $5 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lenovo
|31%
|--
|$58
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|27%
|--
|$62
|Check Price
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