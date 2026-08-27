As one of Best Buy's daily deals, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is down to $300, which is its lowest-ever price. You'd pay $92 for the same model today at Amazon. It comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, along with a 15.6" Full HD display. Shipping is free and the deal ends today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AI-driven productivity features
- Slim portable design
- Dynamic performance for work and play
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Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Newegg's eBay store covers a wide range of laptops, from budget business models like the HP ProBook x360 11 at $163.49 to high-end gaming machines like the MSI Raider 18" with an RTX 5080 graphics chip at $3,619.99. Shoppers can find everyday laptops from Dell Latitude and HP EliteBook alongside gaming-focused models from MSI, Acer, and ASUS with high-refresh-rate displays and dedicated graphics. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at eBay
- Gaming laptops with dedicated graphics from brands like MSI and Acer
- Business laptops from Dell Latitude, HP EliteBook, and Lenovo ThinkPad lines
- Screen sizes ranging from 11.6" to 18"
- Configurations with up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
eBay offers the certified refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M75Q G2 Ryzen 5 Pro Desktop PC for $299.99 for a $40 low. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 5
- 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
This Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo is $25.99, down from $59.99. That's $34 off and the lowest price we could find. The keyboard recharges via USB-C, while the mouse runs on a single AA battery for up to a year, and both share one USB receiver. It ships for free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2.5 zone keyboard layout with numeric keypad
- Slim design with floating, responsive keys
- Keyboard recharges via USB-C
- 3-button, mid-size mouse with 1600 DPI
- Mouse runs on AA battery for up to 1 year
- Single USB receiver shared by keyboard and mouse
This Lenovo Select Wireless Basic Mouse is $7.99, down from $14.99. It uses a red optical sensor with 1000 DPI tracking and an ambidextrous design for either-hand use. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3 button mouse with 2-way scroll wheel
- 1,000-DPI
- red optical sensor
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Solid option for students or anyone who needs a capable everyday laptop for browsing, documents, and video calls without spending on features they won't use. At $400, it's $100 off the $500 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AI-driven productivity features
- Slim portable design
- Dynamic performance for work and play
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|39%
|$400
|$300
|Buy Now
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