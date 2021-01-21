Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- AMD FreeSync Adaptive Refresh
- 3440×1440 Ultrawide 1440p
- 144Hz refresh rate
- one HDMI 2.0 port, one DP 1.4 port, and one 3.5mm audio port
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
It's $220 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 27" Monitor
- wireless keyboard and mouse combo
- webcam
- USB headset
- Model: WFHBundle713
Apply coupon code "Designerbundle" to save a total of $120 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo 27" 1440p QHD monitor
- 7-in-1 USB-C hub
- wireless keyboard/mouse combo
- Lenovo Active Pen
It's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge at least $194, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 65FBGCC1US
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
There are more than 15 models to choose from, marked at up to 35% off. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Dell E2318HR 23" LED Monitor for $109.99 (low by $25).
That's the lowest price we could find by $3 after applying coupon code "DN15". Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- blade guard
- slip-resistant feet
- stainless steel blade
- Model: BLA13753
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Apply coupon code "THINKJANDEAL" to get this deal. That's a $41 drop from last week, and it ties Black Friday as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- You'll need to replace the coupon that automatically applies with the one mentioned in this article, which renders a bigger discount.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.10GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20R3CTO1WW
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
It's $1,459 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NLS0J400
