eBay · 31 mins ago
Lenovo G34w-10 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Freesync Curved LED Gaming Monitor
$400
free shipping

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • AMD FreeSync Adaptive Refresh
  • 3440×1440 Ultrawide 1440p
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • one HDMI 2.0 port, one DP 1.4 port, and one 3.5mm audio port
  • tilt and height adjustable
  • Model: 66A1GCCBUS
