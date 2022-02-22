Upgrade your battlestation with this 1500R curved gaming monitor by using coupon code "PREZDAY15" to pay $193 less than you would for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-Day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- 21:9 aspect ratio
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
Coupon code "TIOSAVE" bags a low by $90. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3-side borderless panel
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- two 2-watt speakers
- 60Hz refresh rate
- WLED backlight
- Model: 11GCPAR1US
That's $40 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 27" UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K IPS display
- USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort
- integrated sound
- wireless charging
- Model: 66B7RAC1US
Apply coupon code "508Q5BUX" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82FE013RUS
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
More Offers
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Stunning Visuals - WQHD (Wide Quad HD) delivers a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 21: 9 ultra-wide 34-inch panel
- Unrestricted Gaming - AMD Radeon FreeSync technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
- Total Immersion - This 1500R curved gaming monitor creates a stunningly immersive experience that offers more realism and comfortable viewing
- Exceptional Ergonomics - VESA wall mount ready; adjustable tilt and lift for perfect posture and a clear view
- Eye Protection - TV Rheinland Low Blue Light / TV Rheinland Flicker Free certified
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
- UPC: 194552480189
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stunning Visuals - WQHD (Wide Quad HD) delivers a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 21: 9 ultra-wide 34-inch panel
- Unrestricted Gaming - AMD Radeon FreeSync technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
- Total Immersion - This 1500R curved gaming monitor creates a stunningly immersive experience that offers more realism and comfortable viewing
- Exceptional Ergonomics - VESA wall mount ready; adjustable tilt and lift for perfect posture and a clear view
- Eye Protection - TV Rheinland Low Blue Light / TV Rheinland Flicker Free certified
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
- UPC: 194552480189
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|34%
|$400 (exp 10 mos ago)
|$281
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|5%
|$538 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$474
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$418 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$497
|Check Price
Sign In or Register