New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
LG 22" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$90 $105
$5 shipping

It's $22 under list and a great price for an LG 22" monitor. It's also the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 native resolution
  • HDMI and VGA ports
  • Model: 22BK430H-B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Newegg LG
22" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Staples · 1 mo ago
LG 22" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$87 $112
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Staples

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "23671" to get this discount.
Features
  • 1920 x 1080 native resolution
  • HDMI and VGA ports
  • Model: 22BK430H-B
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now