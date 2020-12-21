It's the best deal we could find by $27. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Dual HDMI
- Model: 24ML600M-B
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is out of stock until December 31 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 2560x1440 resolution
- reader mode
- HDR10 compatible
- Model: 27QN600-B
After coupon code "BSL22", that's $50 less than you'd pay at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 31.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) IPS display
- HDR10
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- tilt- and height-adjustable stand
- Model: 32QN650-B
Most stores charge at least $365. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on December 28
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
You'd pay at least $53 more elsewhere, and this is $3 less than our October mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: 27UL500-W
- UPC: 719192629813
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
There are over 30 models to save with, many of which are very strong lows compared to new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 43" QB43N 4k LED Display for $319.99 ($493 less than new).
- Warranty information is provided on each individual.
Save on headphones, speakers, microphones, PAs, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured are the AKG Acoustics K240 Studio Semi-Open Headphones for $49. ($20 off)
Save on gift ideas for gamers, photographers, musicians, smart homes, students, and more. Buy Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Nintendo Pro Wireless Controller for Switch for $64.99 (low by $5).
That's $51 under our mention from last week and $100 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's a total savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- HDMI output
- 1080p max resolution
- Ethernet port
- remote control
- Model: BP175
It's the lowest price we could find by $221. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $99 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 74.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K UHD LED display
- HDR10
- WebOS includes apps like Netflix, Hulu, more
- AI ThinQ
- 4 HDMI; 2 USB
- Model: 75UN7370AUH
That's the best price we've seen for this phone. (You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for a new, unlocked model.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
It's $33 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24ML600M-B 24" 16:9 Full HD IPS 3-Side Borderless Monitor with Dual HDMI - HDMI Cable - Power Cable - LG 1 Year Limited Warranty
- 24" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display
- 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Dual HDMI
- Model: 24ML600M-B
