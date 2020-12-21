New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
LG 24" 1080p IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
$100 $160
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find by $27. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • Dual HDMI
  • Model: 24ML600M-B
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Monitors Adorama LG
24"
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 37% -- $100 Buy Now
Amazon 20% $162 (exp 2 wks ago) $127 Check Price
BuyDig   $109 (exp 3 hrs ago) -- Check Price