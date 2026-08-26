Amazon offers the LEGO City Burger Truck for $12.79. Most merchants charge $20. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 194 pieces
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Published 54 min ago
Verified 15 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
eBay offers the LEGO Icons Plum Blossom for $19.32 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $5 low. That's also its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 327 pieces
This LEGO City Car Transporter set is $30 off the regular price of $99.99. The 998-piece set includes a truck with trailer and three cars, along with 4 minifigures and playset accessories like a medic kit and fire extinguisher. Buy Now at Amazon
- 998-piece building set for ages 7 and up
- Includes a truck with trailer, a '50s-style car, a '70s-style muscle car, and an electric car model
- Comes with 4 minifigures and accessories including a medic kit and fire extinguisher
- Trailer features a tilting cab, hitch, and drop-down ramps for loading vehicles
- Truck and trailer measure about 4" high, 18" long, and 3" wide
Amazon offers the LEGO City Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus for $19.19. That's an $11 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 384 pieces
eBay offers the LEGO Batman Logo Set for $64.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $16 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 678 pieces
- Wall-mount option
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Contixo BK12 Retro Pendulum Clock 751-Piece Building Set for $20. That's the best price we could find by $15. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)Buy Now at Best Buy
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
Fairfield Collectibles' Inventory Liquidation Sale spans diecast cars, trucks, military vehicles, and model kits across scales from 1:18 to 1:144. Discounts range widely, such as a KK Scale 1959 Jaguar MK II dropping to $95.75 from $144.99, and a LuftX Arado E.555 model falling to $24.75 from $57.99. The sale also covers non-vehicle collectibles like Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and Vintage Sign Co. metal signs. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the price on the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Floral Decor Perfume Bottle to $20.24. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 286 pieces
- converts from a perfume bottle to a vase or smoothie
This LEGO Marvel set is $19.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 201-piece building set
- Includes Spider-Man, Venom, and Sandman minifigures
- Venom figure has 4 movable tentacles
- Sandman figure includes a supersized arm
- Built scene measures over 5.5" high, 5" wide, and 4" deep
- Recommended for ages 9 and up
This LEGO Minecraft Chicken Farm set is $4 off the regular price at Amazon. It comes with 233 pieces and four Minecraft figures, including a baby zombie and fox, along with a chicken coop that lays eggs and dispenses seed. Buy Now at Amazon
- 233-piece building set
- Includes 4 Minecraft figures: Chicken Fan, baby zombie, fox, and baby chicken
- Chicken-shaped coop has movable wings and an opening gate
- Coop lays eggs and dispenses seed through a tilting container
- Includes accessories like torches, hay, a smoker stove, and an axe
- Measures about 4.5" high, 5.5" wide, and 4.5" deep
Walmart offers the LEGO Super Mario Captain Toad's Camp for $10. That's a $5 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- 159 pieces
More Offers
Kids who like building and pretend play together get a lot of mileage out of this one, and at $12.79 it's $7.20 off the $20 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Constructible LEGO burger truck toy
- Includes vendor and customer minifigures
- Folding service hatch and removable roof
- Interactive 3D building guide via LEGO Builder app
- Compatible with other LEGO City playsets
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|34%
|$13
|$13
|Buy Now
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