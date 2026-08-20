eBay offers the LEGO Icons Plum Blossom for $19.32 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $5 low. That's also its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 327 pieces
Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Home One Starcruiser for its best price. Shipping is free. Most merchants charge $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 559 pieces
This LEGO City Car Transporter set is $30 off the regular price of $99.99. The 998-piece set includes a truck with trailer and three cars, along with 4 minifigures and playset accessories like a medic kit and fire extinguisher. Buy Now at Amazon
- 998-piece building set for ages 7 and up
- Includes a truck with trailer, a '50s-style car, a '70s-style muscle car, and an electric car model
- Comes with 4 minifigures and accessories including a medic kit and fire extinguisher
- Trailer features a tilting cab, hitch, and drop-down ramps for loading vehicles
- Truck and trailer measure about 4" high, 18" long, and 3" wide
eBay offers the LEGO Batman Logo Set for $64.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $16 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 678 pieces
- Wall-mount option
Amazon offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Telephone Set for $20.99. You'd pay $4 more locally, and it's Amazon's best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 383 pieces
- build a 1960s rotary phone, 1980s wireless phone on its charging base, or two flip phones from the 2000s
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
This LEGO Marvel set is $19.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 201-piece building set
- Includes Spider-Man, Venom, and Sandman minifigures
- Venom figure has 4 movable tentacles
- Sandman figure includes a supersized arm
- Built scene measures over 5.5" high, 5" wide, and 4" deep
- Recommended for ages 9 and up
This LEGO Minecraft Chicken Farm set is $4 off the regular price at Amazon. It comes with 233 pieces and four Minecraft figures, including a baby zombie and fox, along with a chicken coop that lays eggs and dispenses seed. Buy Now at Amazon
- 233-piece building set
- Includes 4 Minecraft figures: Chicken Fan, baby zombie, fox, and baby chicken
- Chicken-shaped coop has movable wings and an opening gate
- Coop lays eggs and dispenses seed through a tilting container
- Includes accessories like torches, hay, a smoker stove, and an axe
- Measures about 4.5" high, 5.5" wide, and 4.5" deep
Walmart offers the LEGO Super Mario Captain Toad's Camp for $10. That's a $5 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- 159 pieces
This LEGO Marvel set is $15.99 at Target. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Target
- Includes 134 pieces
- Comes with 2 minifigures: Spider-Man and Venomized Wolverine
- Car has a trigger that launches 2 spring shooters
- Built car measures over 1" high, 5.5" long, and 2" wide
- Recommended for ages 7 and up
- Compatible with the LEGO Builder app for digital 3D instructions
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|36%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
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