This LEGO City Car Transporter set is $30 off the regular price of $99.99. The 998-piece set includes a truck with trailer and three cars, along with 4 minifigures and playset accessories like a medic kit and fire extinguisher. Buy Now at Amazon
- 998-piece building set for ages 7 and up
- Includes a truck with trailer, a '50s-style car, a '70s-style muscle car, and an electric car model
- Comes with 4 minifigures and accessories including a medic kit and fire extinguisher
- Trailer features a tilting cab, hitch, and drop-down ramps for loading vehicles
- Truck and trailer measure about 4" high, 18" long, and 3" wide
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Target offers the LEGO Ideas the Evolution of STEM Building Set for $45.99. That's a $34 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- 879 pieces
- Measures 10.5" x 9" x 7.5"
- Includes 3 minifigures: Marie Curie, Sir Isaac Newton, and George Washington Carver
- Dial-turning mechanism moves a 3D carbon atom and rotates a DNA strand
Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Home One Starcruiser for its best price. Shipping is free. Most merchants charge $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 559 pieces
Amazon offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Telephone Set for $20.99. You'd pay $4 more locally, and it's Amazon's best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 383 pieces
- build a 1960s rotary phone, 1980s wireless phone on its charging base, or two flip phones from the 2000s
This LEGO Marvel set is $19.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 201-piece building set
- Includes Spider-Man, Venom, and Sandman minifigures
- Venom figure has 4 movable tentacles
- Sandman figure includes a supersized arm
- Built scene measures over 5.5" high, 5" wide, and 4" deep
- Recommended for ages 9 and up
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This LEGO Minecraft Chicken Farm set is $4 off the regular price at Amazon. It comes with 233 pieces and four Minecraft figures, including a baby zombie and fox, along with a chicken coop that lays eggs and dispenses seed. Buy Now at Amazon
- 233-piece building set
- Includes 4 Minecraft figures: Chicken Fan, baby zombie, fox, and baby chicken
- Chicken-shaped coop has movable wings and an opening gate
- Coop lays eggs and dispenses seed through a tilting container
- Includes accessories like torches, hay, a smoker stove, and an axe
- Measures about 4.5" high, 5.5" wide, and 4.5" deep
Walmart offers the LEGO Super Mario Captain Toad's Camp for $10. That's a $5 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- 159 pieces
This LEGO Marvel set is $15.99 at Target. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Target
- Includes 134 pieces
- Comes with 2 minifigures: Spider-Man and Venomized Wolverine
- Car has a trigger that launches 2 spring shooters
- Built car measures over 1" high, 5.5" long, and 2" wide
- Recommended for ages 7 and up
- Compatible with the LEGO Builder app for digital 3D instructions
At Walmart, get the LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man Bust for $48. It's the best deal we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|29%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
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