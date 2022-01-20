That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Includes 1/8, 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 5/16 and 3/8" bits
- Model: 85225
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- made of heat-treated S2 modified steel
- for use with all standard and impact drill/drivers
- Model: 89941
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
That's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets, along with 6- and 12-point sockets
- Model: 81240
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- two Pro90 ratchets
- 53 sockets
- driver handle
- extension
- adapter
- 14 individual hex keys
- 28 nut setter and screwdriver insert bits
- Model: 81690
There are over 20 electrical tools and accessories to save on. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Amprobe BT-120 Circuit Breaker Tracer for $31.54 ($12 low)
That's $26 off list, and you'd pay at least $17 more for a similar tool and battery elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/4" auto chuck loader
- 3200rpm motor
- includes 1.5mAh compact battery, bit, and charger
- Model: P235AK1
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Patio Sling Seat Rocking Chair for $209.52 ($23 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on over 1,800 appliances from Amana, Samsung, Whirpool, GE, and more. Pictured is the Amana 3.5-Cu. Ft. Agitator Top-Load Washer for $494 ($105 off). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free delivery on most items. Select items may incur shipping charges.
This is the lowest price we found by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- metric, SAE, and star-shaped keys
- Model: KHK06
You'd pay around the same price for 108pc sets elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
At $230 off the list price, it's the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- brushless motor
- 7-position, single-lever height adjustment
- 21" steel deck
- LED headlights
- includes two 40V 4Ah batteries and charger
- Model: KMP 4240D-06
That's a $30 drop from our mention three weeks ago, and a savings of $50 off list, making it a great last minute gift for the holidays as it has plenty of pickup availability. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3/8" drive Pro90 ratchet
- includes metric and SAE sockets, combination wrenches, screwdrivers, hex keys, and more
- storage bag
- Model: 81677
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|75%
|--
|$5
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register