Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kobalt 43" x 30" Steel Saw Horse 2-Pack
$50 $65
pickup

That's a savings of $15. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $89 (ouch!) shipping charge.
  • load capacity up to 1,100-lbs. per saw horse
  • 27" folding legs
  • 30" total height
  • rolled edges for safety
  • Model: 81671
  • Expires 1/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
