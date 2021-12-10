That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- belt clip, driver bit holder, auxiliary handle, and soft carry bag
- two 24V batteries (2.0Ah and 4.0Ah) and charger
- 2 variable speeds, up to 2,000rpm
- keyless 1/2" all-metal chuck
- 650-in-lbs of torque
- brushless motor
- Model: KDD 1424AB-03
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- 550 rpm motor w/ 11-Position clutch
- keyless chuck
- LED work light
- Model: BDCDD12C
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- connectible ToughCase+ system storage cases
- S2-modifed and heat-treated steel
- magnetic drive guide
- full hex design
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
This is the lowest price we found by $72, although most retailers charge at least $399. Use coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes 6.0Ah Li-ion battery, fast charger, and kit bag
- 2 variable speed ranges
- 2-position side handle
- adjustable bail handle
- metal-gear housing
- brushless motor
- Model: DCD460T1
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|28%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register