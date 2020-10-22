New
Lowe's · 17 mins ago
Kobalt 12-Point SAE & Metric Ratchet Wrench Set
$50 $90
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • Includes 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm and 1/4", 5/16", 11/32", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16", and 3/4" SEA and metric sizes.
  • Model: 87717
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Lowe's Kobalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 44% -- $50 Buy Now