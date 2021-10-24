That's $2 under the best price we could find for a similar pad. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45.
- measures 23.5" x 11.5" x 1.5"
- Model: KB-KP-103
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" brushless drill/driver w/ up to 650-lbs torque, variable-speed trigger, and keyless chuck
- 1/4" brushless impact driver w/ up to 1,800-lbs torque, electronic speed control with 3 speed settings
- 2.0mAh battery and charger
- charging station and tool storage wall cabinet
- includes double-ended driver bit, single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, and auxiliary handle
- Model: KLC 2124A-03
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
That's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating socket clips
- Model: 83126
Apply coupon code "9TN6F45J" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xingluomaoyi via Amazon.
- magnetic
- flexible shaft
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- built-in light
- dual-grip variable-speed trigger
- Model: DCS356C1
