Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Headphones w/ Charging Case for $90
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Headphones w/ Charging Case
$90 $200
free shipping

That's a $30 drop from March and $109 less than most retailers charge for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Silver.
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case
  • sweat and water resistant
  • microphone
  • Model: 1069026
