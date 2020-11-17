New
Certified Refurb Klipsch T5 True Wireless In-Ear Earphones
$37 $80
free shipping

You'd pay at least $23 more for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by dealparade via eBay
Features
  • up to 8 hours' battery life
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • charging case
  • Model: K1067808
