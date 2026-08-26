As one of its daily deals, Lowe's offers the Klein Tools 20-in-1 Impact Driver Set for $20. You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Buy Now at Lowe's
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Amazon offers the Klein Tools 15-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver for $19.98. Most merchants charge $5 more. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Phillips (#0, #1, #2, #3), slotted (3/16", 1/4"), square (#1, #2), Torx (T10, T15, T20, T25), and combo (#1, #2) bits
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Bit Set for $1.48. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Magnetic Reversible Ratcheting Screwdriver for 99 cents. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Wera Kraftform Micro Slotted Precision Screwdriver for $5.33. That's its best price of the past several years. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes up to $50 off a selection of mulch, compost, and soil mix. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Amazon offers these Klein Tools work gloves for $7.98 in L only. XL is available for a few cents more. You'd pay around $13 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- ANSI A1 cut resistance rating
- Touchscreen-capable fingertips
More Offers
Lowe's offers the Klein Tools 20-in-1 Impact Driver Set for $27. That's the best price we've ever seen on this set; you'd pay $20 more elsewhere. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- Multi-Bit Adjustable Length Screwdriver
- 13 screwdriver bits
- 6 nut setter sizes
- 1/4" bit-holder
- Model: 32303HD
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|49%
|$20 (exp 4 wks ago)
|$20
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$30 (exp 4 mos ago)
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|Check Price
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