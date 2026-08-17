At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 26 min ago
Verified 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Bit Set for $1.48. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 15-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver for $19.98. Most merchants charge $5 more. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Phillips (#0, #1, #2, #3), slotted (3/16", 1/4"), square (#1, #2), Torx (T10, T15, T20, T25), and combo (#1, #2) bits
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver is $12 off its regular price at Amazon. You'd pay $28 at Ace Hardware. It comes with 7 double-ended bits and in-handle storage that holds up to 6 bits, along with a ratcheting design that turns screws in both directions. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- DRIVES SCREWS 2X FASTER*: Patented SpeedDrive Technology drives screws with each left and right turn, delivering 2 times the speed of a standard ratcheting screwdriver.
- QUICK AND CONVENIENT ACCESS: In-handle bit storage makes it easy to access bits. Holds (6) bits.
- REACH AND RELIABILITY: Extended locking bit holder ensures secure hold on bits during use.
- (7) 2 in. double-ended bits included.
- COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE: Bi-material handle designed for speed, torque, and precision.
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
Sign In or Register