At Amazon Haul, get this Magnetic Reversible Ratcheting Screwdriver for 99 cents. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Bit Set for $1.48. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 15-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver for $19.98. Most merchants charge $5 more. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Phillips (#0, #1, #2, #3), slotted (3/16", 1/4"), square (#1, #2), Torx (T10, T15, T20, T25), and combo (#1, #2) bits
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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