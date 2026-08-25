Amazon offers the Wera Kraftform Micro Slotted Precision Screwdriver for $5.33. That's its best price of the past several years. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 57 min ago
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At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Bit Set for $1.48. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Magnetic Reversible Ratcheting Screwdriver for 99 cents. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Amazon
Lowe's offers the Project Source 18-Piece 2" Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $6.98. That's $7 off the list price. MyLowe's members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Lowe's
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|61%
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|$5
|Buy Now
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