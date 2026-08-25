Amazon offers the Keter Signature Everwood 50-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box for $69.99. That's a $50 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
Teak Warehouse's Last Chance Sale covers outdoor furniture including teak dining tables, sofa sets, benches, and concrete fire pits as the brand clears space for new arrivals. The Troy Weathered Teak Outdoor Dining Table 118" is marked down to $2,599 from a $6,859 retail price, and several concrete fire pits are priced at $799. Shipping is calculated at checkout by size and location. Shop Now at Teak Warehouse
- Includes outdoor sofas, sectionals, dining tables, and benches
- Concrete fire pits available in black, white, and gray finishes
- Reclaimed and A-Grade teak construction across multiple pieces
- Some items marked Ready To Ship for delivery in 3 weeks or less
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers this patio umbrella for $80. That's a savings of $174. It covers a 15x9-foot rectangular area and includes built-in LED lights along the canopy edge for use after dark, plus a weighted base with fillable bags for stability. Buy Now at Best Buy
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Amazon offers the Keter Stack N' Roll Tool Organizer for $24.99. That's Amazon's best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1 tool organizer and 10 small parts organizers
- Compatible with the Keter Stack N' Roll modular storage system
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|27%
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|$70
|Buy Now
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