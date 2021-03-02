New
eBay · 32 mins ago
Certified Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$32 $140
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to $32.29. That's $42 less than the best we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Available in Titanium Black
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
Features
  • noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • charging case
  • Model: 100-99000070-02
  • Code "PICKCR5"
  Published 32 min ago
  Popularity: 2/5
