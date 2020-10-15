New
Ends Today
eBay · 41 mins ago
JLab Audio JBuds Air Icon True Wireless Earphones
$30 $60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
  • sweat resistance
  • dual connect
  • Model: EBJBUDSAIRICONRBLK82
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JLab Audio
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $30 Buy Now