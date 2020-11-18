New
Certified Refurb JBL Live 650 BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones
$62
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurbished pair by $28 and $68 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black or Blue.
  • Sold by Dealparade via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 40mm drivers
  • 16Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • up to 30 hours runtime per charge
  • Model: JBLLIV650BTNCBAM-Z
