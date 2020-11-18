That's the best price we could find for a refurbished pair by $28 and $68 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 40mm drivers
- 16Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 30 hours runtime per charge
- Model: JBLLIV650BTNCBAM-Z
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $7 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in Black at this price.
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- aluminum build with tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- Model: JBLT290BLKAM
In Teal only, that's $102 off and best deal we've ever seen for these headphones. They're less than half the price of other colors. Buy Now at JBL
- 50mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BTTELAM
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save $49 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on brands like Sony, iJoy, Bose and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $30 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
It's $3 under our July mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones in any condition. (It's $12 under what most merchants currently charge for a factory-sealed pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold By Deal Parade via eBay.
- They're available in Black.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: 400BT
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- up to 32-hour battery life
- fast pairs to your Android device with a single tap
- Pure Bass sound
