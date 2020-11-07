New
Refurb JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$37 $100
It's $3 under our July mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones in any condition. (It's $12 under what most merchants currently charge for a factory-sealed pair.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold By Deal Parade via eBay.
  • They're available in Black.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty is included.
  • Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
  • detachable cable with mic
  • charging cable and auxiliary cable included
  • Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
  • 40mm drivers
  • Model: 400BT
