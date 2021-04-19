New
B&H Photo Video · 52 mins ago
JBL Tune Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$50 $100
free shipping

At half price, they're a low today by $10, as well as $10 less than we saw them in February. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in Black, Blue, or White at this price.
Features
  • up to 12-hours of playtime on a single charge
  • compatible with Siri and Google Now
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • active noise cancelling
  • detachable cable
  • 32mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: 600BTNC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones B&H Photo Video JBL
Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 1/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 50% -- $50 Buy Now
Dell Home   $60 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price