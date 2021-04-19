At half price, they're a low today by $10, as well as $10 less than we saw them in February. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black, Blue, or White at this price.
- up to 12-hours of playtime on a single charge
- compatible with Siri and Google Now
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- active noise cancelling
- detachable cable
- 32mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: 600BTNC
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Staff Pick
Save $48 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- They're expected in stock May 26 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 50mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4. 0 wireless connectivity
- Frequency response: 20 Hz to 20 kHz
- Model: E55BT
- UPC: 050036332408
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- up to 32 hours of battery life
- includes 3 sizes of eartips, Type-C USB charging cable, & charging case
- Model: 125TWS
They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- In Blue at this price.
- built-in remote and mic
- smart charging case
- 5.6mm drivers
- frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: JBLFREEX
That's $12 below the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price has increased to $44.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 3.5mm Jack
- Bluetooth
- Model: QUANT200BK
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Clip the $5 coupon and apply code "50HIFIEZ" to drop the price $4 below our mention in March and save $30 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hifiez via Amazon.
- In Black.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 6D panoramic sound
- 33-ft. connection range
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in 4 colors.
- snug fit
- ring buckle
- compatible with Generation 1 and 2 AirPods
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
You'd pay $100 more at other retailers. Buy Now at JBL
- In Black.
- 60 Hz-22 kHz Frequency response
- 8 Ohms
- 20 -125W Maximum recommended amplifier power
- Model: STUDIO220BKAM
