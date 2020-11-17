New
JBL Quantum 50 Wired In-Ear Gaming Headset
$20 $30
free shipping

That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL

  • They're available in Black or White.
  • 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
  • inline voice-focus microphone
  • volume slider and mic mute
  • Model: QUANTUM50
