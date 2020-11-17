That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
That's $7 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in Black at this price.
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- aluminum build with tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- Model: JBLT290BLKAM
In Teal only, that's $102 off and best deal we've ever seen for these headphones. They're less than half the price of other colors. Buy Now at JBL
- 50mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BTTELAM
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save $49 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 5.8mm Drivers
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- up to 4 hours of playback
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- includes charging case
- Model: JBLT120TWSBLKAM
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on brands like Sony, iJoy, Bose and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
The in-cart discount cuts it to the best price we could find by $160. Buy Now at JBL
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- rated for 80W amplifier
- 8 ohms impedance
- Model: ARENA6IWAM
That's $30 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3.5mm audio cable input
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- up to 32-hour battery life
- fast pairs to your Android device with a single tap
- Pure Bass sound
It's $3 under our July mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones in any condition. (It's $12 under what most merchants currently charge for a factory-sealed pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold By Deal Parade via eBay.
- They're available in Black.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: 400BT
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Available in Black or Blue.
- includes a charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips and freebit enhancers
- featherweight aluminum construction
- IPX5 water resistant
