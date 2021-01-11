Use code "PAY20LESSCR" to get this price. That's $8 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Built-in Microphone
- Ambient Sound Mode
- 40mm drivers
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BAM
It's the best shipped price we could find for any color by $11, though most stores charge at least $72. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Red or Teal.
- Available in Blue or Yellow for $44.95.
- Available in Black for $49.95 with free shipping.
- built-in MP3 player w/ touch controls
- 8 hours of wireless playback
- powers on automatically
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 waterproof rating
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 215TWS
It's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Coral.
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- 15H battery life with BT+NC and 2H recharging time
- active noise cancellation
- hands-free calls and voice assistants
- lightweight and foldable design
- Model: JBLT750BTNCCOR
With the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $10. (They're marked 40% off to begin with.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE" to save on up to 95 closeout deals, with prices starting from $19 after the coupon. The selection includes headphones, speakers, speaker stands, security cameras, dashboard cameras, and more. Shop Now at World Wide Stereo
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's at least $99 less than you'd pay elsewhere.
Update: It's now $89.95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- works in tandem with the tuned bass reflex enclosure
- flexible placement without wires
- bass reflex port design
- 300-watt amp
- Model: JBLSW10BLKAM
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from December 25 through January 3.
- microSD card slot
- waterproof
- volume control
- Model: JBLCHARGE4
That's $40 under list, and thanks to the Kohl's Cash, the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable December 25 to January 3rd.
- up to 32-hour battery life
- fast pairs to your Android device with a single tap
- Pure Bass sound
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by Best_Deal_Today via eBay.
- charging case and cable
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10-hours of playtime on a single charge
