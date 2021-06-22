JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $50
New
JBL · 16 mins ago
JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$50 $100
free shipping

They're $50 off in several colors and at the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
  • detachable cable with mic
  • charging cable and auxiliary cable included
  • Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
  • 40mm drivers
  • Model: 400BT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones JBL JBL
Staff Pick Mac Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
JBL 50% -- $50 Buy Now
eBay   $26 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price