JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $50

They're $50 off in several colors and at the best price we've seen for a new pair.
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: 400BT
Published 16 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
They're $80 off and at the best price we've seen.
- Available in Gunmetal.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3 sizes of ear tips
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: JBLV110GABTGMLAM
Save on a variety of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy SmartTags, wireless chargers, cases and more with savings of up to $260 off, or prices slashed up to 45% off.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Titanium Smart Watch for $340 (low by $140).
The banner states up to 40%, but we found upwards of 52% off on a selection of 36 styles of Jabra audio equipment.
- Pictured is the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $120 (low by $60).
That's back as the lowest price we've seen for the US version. (It's the best deal today by $43.)
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
- UPC: 027242911581
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Save big on speakers, headphones, home audio, and much more.
- Pictured is the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $149.95 ($200 off)
Save on a range of speakers priced up to $530 off.
- JBL Studio 520C 150W Center-Channel Loudspeaker for $109.99 (pictured, $240 off)
- JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers for $249.99 ($350 off)
- JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speaker for $469.99 ($530 off)
- JBL Studio 550P 10" Powered Subwoofer for $199.99 ($400 off)
It's $50 under list price.
- 2.4 GHz Wireless
- 20Hz - 20kHZ frequency response
Save $350 (which is nearly 60%) and get the best price we've seen.
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- neodymium magnet driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
