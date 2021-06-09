JBL Everest 110GA Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $20
JBL · 28 mins ago
JBL Everest 110GA Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $100
free shipping

JBL offers its JBL Everest 110GA Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Gun Metal for $19.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • up to 8-hour battery per charge
  • Google Assistant support
  • Model: JBLV110GABTGMLAM
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/13/2021
    Published 28 min ago
