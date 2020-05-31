JBL offers its refurbished JBL Endurance Peak In-Ear Sport True Wireless Headphones for $29.99 (75% off) with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- waterproof
- in three colors (Black pictured)
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
Expires 5/31/2020
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- available in Black or White
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
Save $70 on these headphones that are custom-designed for the Oculus Rift VR headset. Buy Now at JBL
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 6.8mm dynamic driver
- customizable ear tips
- Model: OR100
That's $5 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- metallic-finish housing
- Model: JBLT210BLKAM
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at JBL
- A JBL warranty applies.
- built-in remote and mic
- smart charging case
- 5.6mm drivers
- frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
- Bluetooth 4.2
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
That's half the price Walmart charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- included S-Biner
- can clip to your shirt while running or walking
Save on select speakers and headphones. Shop Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
It's the best price available by $177. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 8" touchscreen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
