JBL · 58 mins ago
JBL E55BT Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
$48 $150
free shipping

In Teal only, that's $102 off and best deal we've ever seen for these headphones. They're less than half the price of other colors. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 50mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • on-ear controls with microphone
  • up to 20-hour battery life
  • Model: JBLE55BTTELAM
