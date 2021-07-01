JBL Club Pro Wireless NC Headphones for $120
eBay · 32 mins ago
Refurb JBL Club Pro Wireless NC Headphones
$120 $200
free shipping

You'd pay $30 more elsewhere for them new. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day warranty applies.
  • Sold by dealparade via eBay.
Features
  • up to 8 hours' playback
  • active noise cancellation
  • Model: JBLCLUBPROPTWSBAM-Z
