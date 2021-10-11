You'd pay at least $250 elsewhere, and currently even more than list at Amazon. Buy Now at JBL
- paintable magnetic grill
- zero bezel
- Model: 81C
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- frequency response of 45Hz to 40kHz
- two 5.25" PolyPlas woofer cones
- 1" compression driver with neodymium magnet
It's $350 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- neodymium magnet driver
- 130mm PolyPlas woofer cone
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
That's a savings of $15 and at least $3 below what you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 75-ft. Bluetooth range
- 20+ hours run time on a single charge
- (battery and charger sold separately)
Target Circle members clip this coupon to save $5 and get this for $75 under what you'd pay direct from Vizio. Buy Now at Target
- 2 full-range speakers
- 70Hz – 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- optical audio and 3.5mm jack connections
- 10 audio inputs
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- dual 5.25" (130mm) CMMD woofers
- 1" (25mm) CMMD high-frequency driver
- Model: R253BK
Save on pro audio equipment, headphones, portable speakers, and more. Prices start at $15. Shop Now at JBL
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at JBL
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
That's $10 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black, Blue, & Grey at this price.
- IP67 waterproof & dustproof
- Model: JBLCLIP4BLKAM
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in Microphone
- Ambient Sound Mode
- 40mm drivers
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BAM
Thanks to the included $10 in Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- In Black or Blue.
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable October 18th - 24th.
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- noise canceling
- up to 50-hours of play time on a single charge
- up to 33-ft. wireless range
- Model: 460NC
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|JBL
|68%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register