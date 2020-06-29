New
eBay · 1 hr ago
JBL Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$18 $60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
  • Available in Blue.
Features
  • up to 8 hours of battery life
  • 3-button universal remote with microphone
  • 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
  • Model: E25BT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
eBay · 1 mo ago
JBL Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$18 $60
free shipping

That's $42 off and a low price for headphones with a good bass response Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman Audio via eBay.
  • Available in White.
Features
  • up to 8 hours of battery life
  • 3-button universal remote with microphone
  • 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
  • Model: E25BT
↑ less
Buy Now