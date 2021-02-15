New
Northern Tool · 54 mins ago
Ironton Plastic Foldable Sawhorses 2-Pack
$23 $43
Northern Tool pickup

It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee of at least $13.
Features
  • no-slip rubber feet
  • 700-lbs. total weight capacity
  • measures 24" L x 22" W x 30.5" H
  • Model: 72244
