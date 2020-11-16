New
Northern Tool
Ironton 40-Foot Retractable Extension Cord Reel w/ Triple Tap
$60 $110
free shipping

That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Apply coupon code "273541" to unlock free shipping (a $13.99 value). Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • includes 40-foot, 15-Amp electrical cord
  • impact-resistant polypropylene case
  • Model: 49666
  • Code "273541"
