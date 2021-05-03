IdeaWorks 39" Gorilla Tie 4-Pack for $9
Northern Tool · 46 mins ago
IdeaWorks 39" Gorilla Tie 4-Pack
$8.99 $19
pickup

That's the best deal we could find by $10. (The same quantity of unbranded ties costs $3 more elsewhere – that's almost a buck more per tie.) Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $7.79 shipping fee.
  • each holds up to 100 lbs.
  • Model: JB7927
