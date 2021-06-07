Honeywell T5+ WiFi Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $100

You'd pay at least $49 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Tech-Rabbit via Amazon.
- 7-day flexible scheduling
- location-based temperature control
- smart alert push notifications via app
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RCHT8612WF
Published 27 min ago
That is the lowest price we've seen this year by $12, and a low today by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wireless Cloud via Amazon.
- Energy Star certified
- Smart response & alerts
- 7-day flexible scheduling
- works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, & Apple HomeKit
- Model: RCHT8610WF2006/W
Outside this early Prime Day deal, you'd pay double that at other stores for these bought separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice-controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- 1080p video with live view
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- night vision
Save on nearly 50 smart home items. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot Bundle for $44.99 in cart ($55 off list price).
- This offer is valid for Prime members only.
It's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Satin Nickel.
- manage codes, set schedules and view usage history with smartphone app
- pair with Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adapter for more features
- Model: BE479AA
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's $12 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new item. (It's also within a buck of the best price we've seen in any condition.) It's the best deal today by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- LED foot light
- variable speed trigger
- brushless motor
- storage bag
- Model: DCD708C2
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
It's $9 under our November mention and the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Matte Black.
- remote control
- industrial cage light
- rustic barnwood blades
- Model: 50614-01
- UPC: 671961506148
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Black.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- automatic on/off
- no bulb to replace
- die-cast aluminum construction
- Model: ME080451-08R-2
You'd pay double that at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- 8" x 5.8" x 9"
- 2 heat settings
- 1500 watt heat
- Adjustable thermostat
- Tip over switch
- Cool touch housing & overheat protection
- Model: HCE200B
- UPC: 092926200985
It's $27 under what you'd pay at Home Depot for this quantity. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- vintage filament bulbs included
- 800 lumen LED bulb brightness
- 2700K warm white light
- automatic dusk to dawn operation
- Model: SS00AD010800-2
