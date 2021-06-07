Honeywell T5+ WiFi Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $100
New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Certified Refurb Honeywell T5+ WiFi Touchscreen Smart Thermostat
$100 $140
free shipping

You'd pay at least $49 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Tech-Rabbit via Amazon.
Features
  • 7-day flexible scheduling
  • location-based temperature control
  • smart alert push notifications via app
  • Energy Star certified
  • Model: RCHT8612WF
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Smart Home eBay Honeywell
Refurbished Smart Home
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $100 Buy Now
Amazon   $81 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price