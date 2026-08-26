This ceiling fan suits bedrooms or living rooms where you want built-in lighting instead of running a separate fixture. Apply coupon code "RG5MYK6H" for a total savings of $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- dimmable LED
- remote control
- 6 speeds
- reversible
- Model: LF1
Woot's Ceiling Fan Clearance sale covers a wide range of indoor and outdoor fans from brands like Parrot Uncle, Hunter Fan, Fanbulous, and LEDIARY. Prices span from budget options under $50, including refurbished Hunter Fan models, up to large statement fans like the Parrot Uncle 100" ceiling fan at $339.99. Some listings show discounts as steep as 62% off their reference price, such as the Parrot Uncle 42" outdoor fan dropping to $74.99. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Lowe's offers the Taloya I3 52" Indoor Downrod Ceiling Fan for $29 for a $21 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 11th. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Integrated 8-watt dimmable LED light w/ 3000K to 6500K color settings
- Includes a 6" downrod and remote control with 2, 4, or 8 hour timer
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this addlon 20" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $54. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this ceiling fan. It's rated IP65 for waterproof outdoor use and includes a remote with 6 speed settings and a reversible DC motor for year-round air circulation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20" fan blade size with plug-in installation
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Remote control with timer function
- Includes fixed and mobile mounting hooks
At Amazon, get this Amico 52" Smart Ceiling Fan for $60. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this ceiling fan. It pairs a 52" fan with an adjustable LED light that shifts from 3000K to 6500K, and it can be controlled through the Smart Life app, Alexa, Google Home, or a remote. Buy Now at Amazon
- 52" downrod-mount ceiling fan with integrated LED light
- Works with Smart Life app, Alexa, and Google Home, plus remote control
- 6 adjustable fan speeds with reversible airflow
- Light adjusts from 3000K to 6500K with brightness from 10% to 100%, up to 2500 lumens
- Operates at 25 dB noise level
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Bedroom or nursery setups get an easy upgrade with this projector's ambient star and nebula effects, ideal for anyone winding down at night or setting a calm mood. Apply coupon code "3D3TEBZZ" for a savings of $37 for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60 switchable high-resolution 3D scenes
- Bluetooth 5.1 for synchronized audio-visual relaxation
- Programmable auto-off timer for energy efficiency
- Remote control for one-touch theme switching
- Eye-caring soft ambient light for bedrooms and nurseries
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|$72 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$64
|Buy Now
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